Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNA. MKM Partners began coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.50.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total value of $4,200,352.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SNA opened at $198.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.16. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $235.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.11 and its 200 day moving average is $211.66.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.32. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

