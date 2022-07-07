Allworth Financial LP Buys 3,538 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $63.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.26 and a 200-day moving average of $78.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The firm has a market cap of $115.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 4,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.55 per share, with a total value of $297,575.55. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 359,714 shares in the company, valued at $24,658,394.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 63,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCHW. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.93.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

