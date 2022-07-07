UMB Bank N A MO Acquires 500 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADI. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADI. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.68.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $144.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.50 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The firm has a market cap of $75.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.09.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 86.12%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

