MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $1,111,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 20.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 63,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,047,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,196,000 after acquiring an additional 517,377 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $65,783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $29.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.53. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 2.17.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

In other news, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $997,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,555,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,970,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,603 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.99.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

