Physicians Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,433,269,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,076 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $272,868,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in AbbVie by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,615,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,680,000 after buying an additional 1,913,451 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in AbbVie by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,533,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,074,000 after buying an additional 1,874,609 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE ABBV opened at $152.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.04. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $269.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 80.92%.
In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price target on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.
AbbVie Profile (Get Rating)
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
