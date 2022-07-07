Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $12.33 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,891 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 58,678 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,573,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS stock opened at $96.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $174.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.74.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.76.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.