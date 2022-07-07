AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 1.7% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in AbbVie by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV opened at $152.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.04. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.92%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

