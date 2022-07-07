AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 1.7% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in AbbVie by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.92%.
A number of equities analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.
About AbbVie (Get Rating)
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AbbVie (ABBV)
- 3 Growth Stocks Trading at Value P/E’s
- Capri Holdings Stock Looks Attractive For a Premium Retailer
- Phreesia Stock is a Healthcare IT Play
- The Sell-Off In Kornit Digital May Set Up A 2nd Half Opportunity
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.