Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Sells 727 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,061 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.3% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.0% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 417,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,320,000 after buying an additional 16,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 318.0% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,484 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $96.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $174.93 billion, a PE ratio of 66.26, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.76.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

