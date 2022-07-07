The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2,933.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney stock opened at $96.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $174.93 billion, a PE ratio of 66.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.74. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. KGI Securities began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.76.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

