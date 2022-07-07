The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,811 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.8% of Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 417,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,320,000 after acquiring an additional 16,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 318.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,484 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $96.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The firm has a market cap of $174.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.26, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.76.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

