NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.0% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 222,241 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,060 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.79.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $151.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $140.55 and a one year high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $378.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

