Naviter Wealth LLC Acquires 289 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,696 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.3% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $151.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.62 and a 200-day moving average of $223.12. The company has a market capitalization of $378.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $140.55 and a 52-week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on NVIDIA to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.79.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

