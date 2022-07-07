Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 43 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cordant Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $385.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $431.06. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

