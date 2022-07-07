PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,774 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Masco by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 143,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 37,122 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Masco by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 104,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 38,925 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 181,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 112,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 19,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at about $714,000. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS opened at $52.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.90. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.27 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 3,870.83%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.34%.

In related news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $498,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 298,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,878,954.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

