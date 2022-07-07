932 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Acquired by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.50.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $75.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $73.74 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The company has a market capitalization of $391.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 32.46%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

