PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 199.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 28,762 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 38,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Argus upgraded Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,702.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $225,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,405.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,070 shares of company stock worth $372,727 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HRL opened at $48.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $55.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.28. The stock has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.12.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

