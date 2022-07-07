Pendal Group Ltd Has $2.66 Million Position in Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,093 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Telesat were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSAT. MHR Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telesat during the fourth quarter worth $517,066,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Telesat during the fourth quarter worth $39,995,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Telesat during the fourth quarter worth $35,509,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telesat during the fourth quarter worth $16,007,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Telesat during the fourth quarter worth $14,533,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSAT opened at $11.16 on Thursday. Telesat Corp has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $48.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a current ratio of 9.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average is $18.91. The company has a market capitalization of $134.14 million, a PE ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.07.

Telesat ( NASDAQ:TSAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $146.66 million during the quarter.

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

