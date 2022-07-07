Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ICU Medical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 872,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $207,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in ICU Medical by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 559,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,038 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in ICU Medical by 662.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 460,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $109,395,000 after purchasing an additional 400,501 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ICU Medical by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 335,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,722,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in ICU Medical by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 319,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,807,000 after buying an additional 49,674 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICUI opened at $164.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.79 and a beta of 0.53. ICU Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.60 and a fifty-two week high of $282.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $543.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.33 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 2.68%. ICU Medical’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICUI. TheStreet cut shares of ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

In other ICU Medical news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.53, for a total value of $37,005.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,933 shares in the company, valued at $329,634.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total transaction of $130,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,070.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

