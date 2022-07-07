Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,860,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,664,000 after purchasing an additional 285,515 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,506,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,406,000 after purchasing an additional 176,888 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,073,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,012,000 after purchasing an additional 76,957 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,064,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,445,000 after purchasing an additional 637,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,765,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,191,000 after acquiring an additional 497,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $46.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a current ratio of 8.85. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $48.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 132.71% and a net margin of 92.23%. The firm had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HALO. StockNews.com cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

