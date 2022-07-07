Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 713.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSD. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 38.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $101.92 on Thursday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $87.73 and a one year high of $141.26. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 5.85.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.60. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $493.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This is a boost from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $1,656,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,904.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.02, for a total value of $267,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,529.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,110,512. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SSD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

