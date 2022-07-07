Truist Financial Corp Increases Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 911,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,011 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $46,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth $427,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 27,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 574,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,964,000 after acquiring an additional 29,342 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth $235,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.12.

NYSE KNX opened at $47.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.69.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.76%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile (Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.