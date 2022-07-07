Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Position Raised by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $44,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $642.68.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $391.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $467.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $537.96. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $375.87 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The company has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

In other news, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,013,356.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

