Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524,711 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,915 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Lennar were worth $42,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 290.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 709,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,596,000 after acquiring an additional 527,735 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,788,000 after acquiring an additional 309,083 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth $28,515,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 280.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 324,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,750,000 after acquiring an additional 239,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dendur Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 405,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,103,000 after acquiring an additional 225,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Lennar from $130.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Lennar in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lennar in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

LEN opened at $76.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.46. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $117.54. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.15.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 16.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.27%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

