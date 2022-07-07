Bank of The West Decreases Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Bank of The West lowered its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $17.69 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.42.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

