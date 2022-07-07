VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $24.01

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.01 and last traded at $24.01, with a volume of 12114 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.39.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.71.

Get VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 355.4% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.