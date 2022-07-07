Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,394 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Comcast by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 37,904 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 40,375 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.58.

CMCSA opened at $39.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $180.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.56 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.69.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

