Allworth Financial LP Sells 173 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,235,000 after buying an additional 52,412 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,802,000 after buying an additional 25,799 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,936,000 after buying an additional 52,686 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 106,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after buying an additional 7,655 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,004,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $341.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $390.31 and a 200 day moving average of $446.54. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $326.70 and a 12-month high of $559.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.628 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

