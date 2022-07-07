Allworth Financial LP Raises Stock Holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LVHD. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 181,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 39,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 140,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,619,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period.

NASDAQ LVHD opened at $37.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.95. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $35.47 and a twelve month high of $41.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This is an increase from Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%.

