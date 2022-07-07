Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Director Shacey Petrovic Sells 15,000 Shares

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total value of $3,343,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $230.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.50. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $181.00 and a 52 week high of $324.81. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Insulet had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.99 million. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PODD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth about $203,619,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,811,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,078,434,000 after purchasing an additional 579,764 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth about $140,781,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the first quarter worth about $136,901,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 38.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,016,000 after purchasing an additional 474,545 shares during the last quarter.

PODD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Insulet from $268.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Insulet from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insulet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Insulet from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.67.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

