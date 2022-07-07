Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,980,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the May 31st total of 7,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

PXD stock opened at $210.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $133.73 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $253.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $7.38 per share. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.00%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 16.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $302.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.59.

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total value of $686,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,595,917.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total transaction of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,897,643.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $2,439,657. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,920,478,000 after buying an additional 1,423,102 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,639,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,910,622,000 after buying an additional 1,534,853 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,290,431 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,322,766,000 after buying an additional 903,653 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,200,646 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,300,318,000 after buying an additional 408,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,328,150 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $785,194,000 after buying an additional 29,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

