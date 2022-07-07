CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,060,000 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the May 31st total of 16,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNHI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group set a $18.00 target price on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.39.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,478,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,969,000 after buying an additional 577,993 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,057,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,938,000 after buying an additional 10,660,436 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $421,847,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,450,000 after buying an additional 5,468,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $168,240,000. Institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNHI opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.72. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $19.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 5.48.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial Company Profile (Get Rating)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

