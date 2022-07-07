GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.94

Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.94 and last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 2684 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

Separately, Citigroup cut GrafTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average of $9.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18.

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 557.82% and a net margin of 29.39%. The business had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in GrafTech International in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in GrafTech International in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

