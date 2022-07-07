Insider Selling: Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) CEO John Fieldly sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,252 shares in the company, valued at $24,393,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CELH stock opened at $76.92 on Thursday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $110.22. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.38 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.48.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Celsius had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CELH shares. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 13.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

