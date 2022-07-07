Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.72

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.72 and last traded at $18.73, with a volume of 678 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.34.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.86.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Resideo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 65,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $1,508,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,515.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,677,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,600,000 after purchasing an additional 326,608 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 48.9% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,889,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,450 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 17.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,769,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,905,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,750,000 after purchasing an additional 331,689 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 23.1% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,063,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,811 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

