Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.01

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 81211 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $8.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.75 price target (down from $6.15) on shares of Tilray in a report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.07.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 2.60.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.12. Tilray had a net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.64 million. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Tilray by 320.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Tilray during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

