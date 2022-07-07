Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Insider Purchases $466,724.84 in Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $466,724.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,958 shares in the company, valued at $933,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Maurice Anthony Milikin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 29th, Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.75 per share, for a total transaction of $463,999.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $35.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The company has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.01.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 44.64%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 52,691,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,021,000 after acquiring an additional 644,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853,922 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,506,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898,701 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,502,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,334 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,493,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,075,000 after acquiring an additional 260,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KDP. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

