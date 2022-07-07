Insider Selling: Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Director Sells 4,184 Shares of Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Paychex stock opened at $116.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.58. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.55 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The company has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.77.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.
About Paychex (Get Rating)
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
