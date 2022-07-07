Insider Selling: Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Director Sells 4,184 Shares of Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $116.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.58. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.55 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The company has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 82.29%.

Several analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.77.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

