Insider Selling: Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total value of $1,332,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,807.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dennis Polk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 1st, Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total value of $1,538,300.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $1,531,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $130.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.84 and a fifty-two week high of $208.48.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.55%.

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their target price on Concentrix from $202.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,035,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,029,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

