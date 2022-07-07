Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) SVP Sells $1,294,500.00 in Stock

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $86.56 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.67 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.86 and a 200-day moving average of $124.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 9,912 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.27.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

