agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Insider Benjamin Kornitzer Sells 41,187 Shares

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 41,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $945,653.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,184.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Benjamin Kornitzer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get agilon health alerts:

On Friday, July 1st, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $118,064.48.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $107,272.48.

On Thursday, June 9th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $112,776.40.

On Friday, May 27th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $105,653.68.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $106,678.92.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $88,872.12.

On Thursday, April 28th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $98,746.80.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 6,296 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $139,393.44.

agilon health stock opened at $24.47 on Thursday. agilon health, inc. has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $39.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AGL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on agilon health from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on agilon health in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on agilon health from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on agilon health from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGL. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in agilon health by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,865,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,381,000 after buying an additional 4,123,743 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in agilon health by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,331,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,947,000 after buying an additional 2,610,640 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in agilon health by 11.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,578,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,953,000 after buying an additional 1,834,890 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in agilon health during the fourth quarter valued at $11,786,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in agilon health during the fourth quarter valued at $9,169,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About agilon health (Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.