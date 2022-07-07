PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Sells $724,300.00 in Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $724,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 646,033 shares in the company, valued at $46,792,170.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
PriceSmart stock opened at $72.07 on Thursday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.77 and a 52 week high of $92.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.78.
PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSMT. Scotiabank upgraded PriceSmart from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on PriceSmart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
PriceSmart Company Profile (Get Rating)
PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.
