Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Insider Sells $324,375.00 in Stock

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total value of $324,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,095,701. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE CPK opened at $128.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.96 and a 200-day moving average of $133.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.56. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52 week low of $117.41 and a 52 week high of $146.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $222.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.80 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 14.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This is a boost from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Chesapeake Utilities (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.