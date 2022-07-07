Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Charles H. Giancarlo Sells 6,660 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total transaction of $617,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,789,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $98.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.18 and a 1-year high of $148.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.10.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $877.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.01 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $144.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.53.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

