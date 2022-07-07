NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Major Shareholder Acquires $359,243.67 in Stock

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) major shareholder Timothy M. Presutti acquired 168,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $359,243.67. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,444,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,506,456.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NextNav stock opened at $2.15 on Thursday. NextNav Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $15.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.15.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of NextNav by 1,607.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 160,700 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of NextNav in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextNav in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of NextNav in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextNav in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NN. B. Riley lowered their price objective on NextNav from $17.00 to $14.25 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price objective on NextNav from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.

