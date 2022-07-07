Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Insider Franklin Resources Inc Buys 56,900 Shares

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 56,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $253,205.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,205. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 5th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 36,266 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $163,559.66.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $23.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.32. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.17. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 35.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,845 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 77,486 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 41,078 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,531 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 255,698 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

