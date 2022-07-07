Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,097,000.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,097,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,967,511 shares in the company, valued at $107,917,978.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $1,114,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $1,139,600.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $1,162,000.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,136,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,154,200.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $1,133,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $1,134,800.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,600.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $1,126,400.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $1,217,400.00.

Shares of IBKR opened at $55.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.80. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.18 and a twelve month high of $82.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.03.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,307,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,580,000 after buying an additional 452,809 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,038,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,017,000 after buying an additional 332,931 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 151.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,359,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,228,000 after buying an additional 2,625,600 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,345,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,603,000 after buying an additional 128,517 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,261,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,038,000 after buying an additional 30,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IBKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

