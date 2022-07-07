Lindsay Barber Purchases 44,561 Shares of Johns Lyng Group Limited (ASX:JLG) Stock

Johns Lyng Group Limited (ASX:JLG – Get Rating) insider Lindsay Barber bought 44,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$5.93 ($4.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$264,246.73 ($180,990.91).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.26.

About Johns Lyng Group

Johns Lyng Group Limited provides integrated building services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Insurance Building and Restoration Services, Commercial Building Services, Commercial Construction, and Other. It provides building fabric repair, contents restoration, hazardous waste removal, and strata management services; and residential and commercial flooring, emergency household repairs, shop-fitting, HVAC mechanical, and pre-sale property staging services.

