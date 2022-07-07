Venrock Healthcare Capital Par Acquires 32,500 Shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 32,500 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $309,725.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,220,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,809,258.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Venrock Healthcare Capital Par also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 30th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 11,958 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $115,514.28.

On Tuesday, June 28th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 34,366 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $333,693.86.

On Friday, June 24th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 149,120 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $1,443,481.60.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 142,900 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $1,557,610.00.

On Thursday, June 16th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 5,951 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.69 per share, with a total value of $57,665.19.

On Monday, June 13th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 50,000 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $407,000.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 58,054 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $517,261.14.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 111,111 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $1,056,665.61.

On Monday, June 6th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 91,506 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $855,581.10.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 61,722 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.78 per share, with a total value of $541,919.16.

TCDA opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.29. Tricida, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $12.45.

Tricida ( NASDAQ:TCDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.13. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Tricida from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Tricida by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Tricida in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Tricida in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Tricida in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Tricida by 290.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Tricida Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

