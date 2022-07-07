Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Sells 950 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total value of $343,501.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,043 shares in the company, valued at $46,659,367.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 4th, Theodore Blegen sold 850 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total value of $385,186.00.

Shares of MPWR opened at $369.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $418.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $432.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 64.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $348.02 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $377.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.26 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

A number of analysts have commented on MPWR shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,577,000 after purchasing an additional 64,614 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,862,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

