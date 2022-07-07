Ryan Paul Barretto Sells 5,600 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $341,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 347,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,138,938.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ryan Paul Barretto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 2nd, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,718 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $333,416.58.

SPT stock opened at $62.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.26. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $145.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $57.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Sprout Social’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 19.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 32.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

SPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $91.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.09.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

